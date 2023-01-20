Robert L. Baiocco “Bob”
Robert L. Baiocco “Bob”, 75, of Batavia, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Buffalo V.A. Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Louis and Jeanette Santelli Baiocco.
Bob, also fondly known as “Bobby” to his family and numerous lifelong friends, was a talented individual known for his skill and success as a self-taught drummer, a master in Isshin-Ryu Karate, and a pizzeria owner. His world revolved around his children, and he thoroughly enjoyed the endless road trips they made between Batavia and West Palm Beach. Bobby was well-known for his humor and storytelling. When not driving around town with Yuki (his cockatoo sidekick), he treasured time with his friends on the golf course and around the poker table. Bobby nurtured his faith in God by attending Mass with his fellow veterans at the Batavia VA Chapel for many years.
Survivors include his son, Robert J. Baiocco of Florida and daughter, Nicole M. (Alden) Goodwin of Oregon. Also survived by his former wife and friend, Kathleen Tyrholm; sister-in-law, Serena Baiocco; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his brother, John Baiocco.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Saturday (Jan. 28) from 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, where prayers will be recited at 11:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 12 p.m. at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main St., Batavia.
Entombment with Military Honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for distribution to select charities or to “Parrots for Patriots”, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd. Bldg C-8 Unit 101, Vancouver, Washington 98684 Phone: 503 247-3626 Email: info@parrotsforpatriots.org
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.