Robert L. Kruger

Robert Laverne Kruger, 81, of Corfu entered into God’s Kingdom, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov, 20, 1941, to the late Laverne and Marian (Etzold) Kruger.
Bob was a loving husband, brother, father, uncle, grandpa and Gpa, who is survived by his wife, Juanita; son, Michael; daughter, Sherry (Andrew) Reeb; son, Jeffery; grandchildren, Alyssa (Trevor) Spiotta, Emilee (Michael) Harasimowicz, and Matthew; one-and-a-half great-grandchildren, Brooks Spiotta and one arriving soon; brother, David (Andrea); sister, Shirley (Thomas) Williamson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special member of the family, Deidre (Scott) Fitzgerald. His memory will live on forever with his family who will miss him dearly.
Bob graduated from Corfu High School and wore many hats throughout his lifetime. First and foremost, he loved and was dedicated to being a farmer. He also worked for the Town of Pembroke and after retirement worked as a sub cleaner for Pembroke CSD. Bob was an active member of the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, including being an elder and “scramblin’ Bob” at church breakfasts.
To know Bob was to know a hardworking and generous man full of charisma. Bob was extremely proud of his family and loved them deeply. He was a man of many stories and could talk to anyone about anything. Most often found in jeans and a flannel, his presence will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be held at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 11, at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Allegheny Street, Corfu, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Corfu, NY 14036.