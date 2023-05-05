Robert N. Briggs, age 80, of Warsaw, N.Y., passed away on May 2, 2023 at the East Side Nursing Home after battling a long illness.
He was born in Passaic, N.J., on Feb. 18, 1943, to the late Raymond and Irene Briggs. Robert was a HS graduate and proud alumni of Dansville Central School Class of 1962. Some of his fondest memories are of the times he spent with friends and classmates. Robert proudly served with the U.S. Army in Korea and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Robert was a longtime employee of Five Star Bank in Warsaw and served as the VP of the Mortgage department. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed helping others get started in life. Upon retirement, Rob enjoyed playing golf, relaxing by the pool, shopping and traveling.
He is survived by his 3 children, Tracy (Tim) Eustace of Perry, Scott Briggs of Perry, and Bob Briggs of Avon; 5 grandchildren, Gabrielle (Robert) Shoemaker, Dominique and Nikolas Eustace, Mathew and Megan Briggs; brother, Raymond (Barb) Briggs of South Carolina; niece, Janice (Gary) Gray of South Carolina and nephew, John Briggs of South Carolina and many great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. A reception will be held immediately following the memorial service at the Calvary Chapel, 181 S. Main St., Perry, N.Y. Burial will take place at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Dansville at a later date. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.