BYRON — Robert Victor Chapman went to his happy hunting grounds peacefully on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Batavia, N.Y. on Oct. 3, 1942.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love of the outdoors began at a young age alongside his father, grandfather and dear friends. Bob was only a teenager and already winning national recognition as a sharpshooter, which led him into the Army Reserves as a drill sergeant and rifle trainer, sharing his expertise and knowledge with others.
After the reserves, Bob enjoyed teaching the youth gun safety and marksmanship, as well as, sharing his passion of fishing and hunting. His love for hunting took him around the world and gave him the opportunity to experience animals that most of us will never see. Even with all these experiences, what he loved most of all was teaching his children and grandchildren and making many memories at his hunting cabin built by him and his dear friends.
Bob was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Chapman and his father, Robert W. Chapman, along with many of his hunting buddies.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gloria Chapman; sister, Lucinda Hayes; sons, Brent (Judy) Chapman, Robert W. (Molly) Chapman and Andrew Chapman; daughter, Rebecca (Matthew) Roggow; grandchildren, Jared Roggow, Jacob Roggow, Jaden Roggow, Kaelin Chapman, William Chapman, Alexander Chapman and Gavin Chapman, along with countless other beloved family members and friends.
Bob’s family and friends are invited to celebrate and share their memories on Monday, April 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. His Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Avenue, Batavia, N.Y.
Bob would not want you to shed a tear for him, but instead, celebrate the “FANTASTIC” memories you had with him and “HOPE FOR THE BEST!”.
Contributions in memory of Bob are suggested to Godfrey’s Pond, Genesee County Fish & Game Protective Association, Inc., 7916 Godfrey’s Pond Rd., Bergen, N.Y. 14416 or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Bob’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.