BATAVIA — Rodney J. Herdegen, 74, of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, (Jan. 24, 2023) at his home in Batavia.
Mr. Herdegen was born Jan. 20, 1949 in Batavia, a son of the late Kenneth and Marjorie (Pashong) Herdegen.
Rod is the husband of Pamela J. (Beswick) Herdegen of Batavia. They met in middle school and became friends. In 8th grade, they went on one date — to the movies. In her yearbook, Rod wrote, “Pam, I wish you the best of luck in the world. You deserve to best. Don’t forget all the fun we had, especially in the 7th and 8th grade. Be good and I hope I see you after graduation. Love ya, Rod.”
He went one way, and Pam another. They both married other people and both had two children. A decade later at their high school reunion, they both showed up divorced. Pam moved to Florida with Rod in 1979. The two were married Dec. 24, 1979 and the rest is history.
Rodney served his country honorably with the Air Force during Vietnam, was an avid Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees, and Batavia Muckdogs fan. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving along with his wife are his children, Rhonda (Dennis) Fox of Pembroke, and Kenneth (Marie) Heredegen of Apopka, Fla.; step-children, Stacey Daprizio of Batavia, and Stephanie (Pete) D’Alba of Stafford; grandchildren, Edward and Alex Grosskopf, Kayla and Lyssa Herdegen, Peyton and Katlyn Daprizio, Bryce and Baylee D’Alba; great-grandchildren, Tallulah, Violet, Zachariah, and Rowena; brother, Dwayne “Butch” (Janet) Herdegen of Stafford; a sister, Roberta (late Don) Barlow of South Carolina.
Rod’s funeral service was held privately. He was laid to rest in Grand View Cemetery in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, New York 14021.
Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia.