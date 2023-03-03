WATERPORT — Roger “Butch” Riemer, age 83, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 5, 1939, in Medina, a son of the late Edward George and Edna J. (Voelker) Riemer, and had lived in this area all of his life.
Butch graduated from Lyndonville Central School District in 1957 and after graduation he served in the US Navy. He had a special love for sports, particularly baseball. Butch had over 30 years umpiring at the high school and college levels and was inducted into the Genesee Valley Umpire Hall of fame in 2016. He coached amateur baseball at various levels and was most proud of the time he spent serving as assistant coach for Class A professional baseball while his son, Tim, served as manager. Butch also refereed high school basketball. He was a former member of the Lyndonville Lion’s Club. But most important to him was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving grandfather Voelker, with whom he shared a special relationship; his sister-in-law, Donna MacPherson.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Valerie J. Riemer; his sons, Rob (Jennifer) Riemer of Medina, Tim (Stacey) Riemer of Charlotte, N.C., Todd Riemer of Waterport; grandchildren, Ryan (Emily), Matt, Brett, Sydney, Jenahlee, Josh; great-granddaughter, Belle; brother-in-law, Jerry (Jessie) Smith; sister-in-law, Sandra (Dick) Randazzo; sister, Norma Webster; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There are no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., Albion.
To share a special memory of Butch, visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.