BATAVIA — Roger C. Draper, Sr., 65, of Batavia, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Draper was born May 18, 1958, in Batavia, a son of Charlotte (Gould) Draper of Batavia and the late Charles G. Draper.
Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being in the outdoors. He liked cars, playing pool and family barbeques. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
Roger is survived by his wife, Dianna Draper of Batavia; mother, Charlotte Draper; sons, Roger (Christine) Draper Jr., David Draper, and Jason (Brenda) Draper, all of Batavia; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Jeff (Tammy) Draper of Batavia, Dennis (Betty) Draper of Le Roy, Gary Draper of Batavia, and Andrew Draper of West Virginia; sisters, Diana Draper of Batavia and Charlotte (Albert ‘Butch’) Jepson of Batavia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Roger is predeceased by his siblings, Chuck (Wanda) Draper and Janice Williams.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.E Turner & Co. Funeral Home. A memorial gathering will be at the convenience of the family.