Roger E. Stephens, 80, of Silver Springs, passed away on June 23, 2023 at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1943 in Warsaw, N.Y. to the late Paul H. and Marian Hinrich Stephens.
Surviving is his wife, Jane Fancher Stephens of Silver Springs; sons, Roger E. Stephens, Jr. of Chelsea, Quebec, Wade T. Stephens of Silver Springs, Michael R. Stephens of Rochester; grandchildren, Jordan T. Stephens of Silver Springs, Nathan R. Stephens of La Prairie, Quebec, Audrey Ann Stephens of La Prairie, Quebec; many cousins.
Friends may call on Saturday, July 8 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw where Roger’s memorial service with military honors will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.