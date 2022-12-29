BATAVIA — Roger P. Martin, age 95, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022.
He was the son of the late George E. and Blanche Patterson Martin.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II.
He is predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Nancy D. Martin.
Roger is survived by his children, David and Melanie; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
As per his request, there will not be any calling hours or services. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.