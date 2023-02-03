Ronald A. Rupp
DARIEN — Ronald A. Rupp, 70, of Darien, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Margie on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Ron was born in Batavia on March 24, 1952, a son of the late Alton and Ruth Hare Rupp.
Ron worked as a mechanic at General Motors. Margie and Ron loved working on tractors together. His favorite things to do were attending the annual Alexander Steam Show, camping and just spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Margie Lyn Rupp; his children, Kelly (Jason) Underwood, Heidi Backus, Brad Rupp, Megan (Travis) Odell, Shelby (Diamond) Cummings and Shania (Corey) Durzewski; grandchildren, Natalie, Brady, June, Gauge, Thor, Gunnar, Buck, Rose, Lucius and Koda; his siblings, Rick (Barb) Rupp, Jeff (Amina) Rupp and Suzanne Hare. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Simonds Road, Darien, followed by a celebration of life at the Pembroke Community Center, located at the Corfu Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart association or the American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements were made by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, N.Y.