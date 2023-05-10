Ronald G. Eddy, 85, of Bliss, passed away on May 9, 2023 at home.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1937 in Warsaw, N.Y. to the late Howard G. and Iola Nelson Eddy. Ron was a member of the Gainesville Fire Department for 65 years.
He enjoyed taking camping trips across the country, riding motorcycles, and flying ultra-light, powered parachutes. He was also an accomplished welder.
Along with his parents, Ron is predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Straw.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Dumbleton Eddy; children, Scott J. (Deborah) Eddy of Gainesville, Mary (Paul) Clough of East Aurora; grandchildren, Hillary (Mike) Adamczak of Castile, Nicholas G. Eddy of Sydney, Neb., Valerie (Josh) Gibney of Perry; niece, Lisa (Kevin) Miskell; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday, May 15 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw where a Fireman’s service will be held immediately following at 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Gainesville. There will be a reception immediately following the graveside service at the Gainesville Fire Hall, East St., Gainesville. Memorials may be made to the Gainesville Fire Department, 2 East St., Gainesville, NY 14066. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.