Ronald J. Klein, 90, of Silver Springs, N.Y. passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Mt. Morris, N.Y. on Sept. 25, 1932 a son to the late John A. and Bernice C. (Cronk) Klein.
Ron was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Morris Central School and received his Associates degree from Cornell University School of Agriculture in 1952.
He was the owner/operator of Silver Meadows Farm in Silver Springs purchasing it from the Graham family in 1953 and retiring in 1995.
He served on the Town of Castile Zoning Board of Appeals. He was also a long standing member of the Wyoming County Farm Service Agency where he was a past board member, and a former member of the Perry Central School Board of Education serving in the 1970s. He enjoyed raising sheep, and working with his Belgian and Percheron draft horses. His pride and joy was his farm and his family.
He is survived by his two children: Virginia (Joseph) Hurley of Victor, Stanley (Michele) Klein of Silver Springs, six grandchildren: Colleen (Adam Marquart) Klein, Russell (Jacqueline) Klein, Heather (Derek) Heiby, Megan (Philip Adams) Hurley, Bethany (Christopher) Bzduch and Christopher (Meghan) Hurley, 10 great grandchildren: Tess (Hunter Ford) Parker, Reilly and Harley Wolfanger, Charlotte and Lillian Bzduch, Eloise and Ruth Heiby, August Samuel Klein, Delaney and Cole Hurley.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife: Jacquelyn W. Klein who passed away on Feb. 6, 2019.
Services will be held on Saturday June 10 at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St. in Perry at 11 a.m.
Ronald will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry.
(In lieu of flowers) Memorial contributions may be made to your local fire department, the Golisano Childrens Hospital 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642 or visit www.urmc.rochester.edu to donate or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children P.O. Box 947765 Atlanta, GA. 30394 or visit www.shrinerschildren.org to donate.
For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.