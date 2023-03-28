BATAVIA – Ronald R. Dingler, 74, of Batavia passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Mr. Dingler was born Saturday, Sept. 4, 1948, in Binghamton, New York, a son of the late William C. Dingler and Grace Dingler.
An avid hunter and outdoorsman, he was a member of many local sportsmen’s clubs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in Lynhaven Cemetery, Lyndonville. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.