EAST BETHANY — Ronald “Ron” D. Heywood passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Batavia, N.Y., the son of Donald and Thelma Heywood.
Ron graduated from Pavilion Central School, class of 1953, and married his high school sweetheart. He served our country in the US Army, spending 2 years in Amberg, Germany He worked at Jello in Le Roy and later retired from O-AT-KA Milk Products as a Distribution Manager, after 35 years.
Ron was a lifetime member and past trustee of East Bethany Presbyterian Church, served as Cub scout roundtable commissioner for pack 20 in East Bethany. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and trapper. His passion was passing his knowledge and talents to his children and grandchildren. He loved camping and traveling with his RV through all 50 states, half the providences of Canada, and spent the last 20 years in Texas for the winter.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane “Mike” Heywood, of 66 years; sons, Douglas (Peggy) Heywood of East Bethany and Richard Heywood of Tennessee; daughters, Bonnie (Kenneth) Morgan of Tennessee and Linda (Randy) Page of Batavia; grandchildren, Sharan (Ron) Demana, Brent (Valerie) Heywood, Joe (Jessica) Hewitt, Patrick O’Connor, Danielle (Tim) Dosch, Shawn McGiveron, Chris (Megan) Page, Amanda (Jason) Krohn, and Ashley (Tony) Fortney; sister, Roberta Carter; brothers, Daniel (Denise) Heywood of Florida and David (Mary Lee) Heywood of Illinois; many nieces, nephews, and 13 great-grandkids.
In death, Ron is reunited with his parents, Donald and Thelma Heywood; sister, Beverly Emerson, brothers-in-law, Gerald Carter and Tom Emerson; Daughter, Kim McGiveron.
Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at East Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5735 Ellicott Street Rd., East Bethany, NY 14054. Burial, along with military honors, will follow in East Bethany Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to East Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5735 Ellicott Street Rd, East Bethany, NY 14054, or the New York State Bluebird Society c/o Murial Prianti, Treasurer 5157 Orangeport Road, Brewerton, NY 13029.
