Root, Lois A.

LE ROY, SPRING HILL, Fla. — Lois Audrey Root, 97, of Le Roy, N.Y. and most recently of Spring Hill, Fla. passed away peacefully, Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Anne’s House Assisted Living in Spring Hill.
Lois was born in Castile, N.Y. Aug. 2, 1925 a daughter of the late Sylvanius F. and Frances M. Nichols Smith. A lifetime resident of Le Roy, Lois worked as a Rivet Machine Operator at the Union Steel Chest Co. in Le Roy and a Bok Plastics. Lois was a longtime member of the Le Roy United Methodist Church, Le Roy Moose Lodge -1132, and the American Legion Auxiliary -576. She enjoyed baking and taking long country rides. She was also a longtime member of the Olive Branch Lodge -39 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Tooze, her second husband, Robert Root, four brothers, Loren, Irving, Francis, and Frank Smith, a sister, Velma Charlesworth, a niece, Bonnie Charlesworth, and a nephew David Charlesworth.
Survivors include her three daughters, Maryanne Barrett of Greensville, N.C., Audrey Hackett of Pavilion, Deborah Vogel of Pennsylvania, a son, Philip (Judith Anderson) Tooze of Spring Hill, Fla.
Friends of Lois A. Root may call on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 North Main St. Warsaw, NY 14569. Funeral services will follow the calling at 12 p.m. led by Pastor Ann Robinson of Warsaw’s First Methodist Church and burial will follow in the Grace Cemetery in Castile. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send gifts, cards or to plant a tree in Lois’ name. Memorial contributions are requested to any charity of the donor’s choice.