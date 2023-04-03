Rose E. Kadziolka, 78, of Corfu, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2023.
She was born in Buffalo on Dec. 28, 1944, a daughter of the late Chester and Helen Janiga Grabski.
Rose was so proud of her family and loved spending time with them most of all. She loved the Buffalo Bills, Elvis Presley, travelling with her husband, sharing her Polish traditions, and her excursions to the casino.
Loving wife for nearly 57 years of John Kadziolka, of Corfu, N.Y. Beloved mother of Kimberly Kadziolka of Buffalo, N.Y., Tracy Sutherland of Batavia, N.Y., Russ (Kathleen) Kadziolka of Burlington, Conn., and Jammie Kadziolka of Corfu, N.Y. Dear grandmother of Nicole LaVarnway, Jack Sutherland, Margaret Sutherland, Kyle Kadziolka, and Emma Kadziolka. Rose cherished her four great-granddaughters. Rose will be terribly missed by her brother, Thomas (Sandra) Grabski. She is also survived by her in-laws, Gary (Kimberlee) Kadziolka of Tonawanda, N.Y., and James (Lori) Kadziolka of Navarre, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, Helen and Chester Grabski, and in-laws, Virginia and John Kadziolka, Jr.; her sister, Nancy (Ron) Banas; her brother, Leonard Grabski; and her adored companion, Rudy.
Friends may call Tuesday, April 4, from 4-8 p.m. at J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 W. Main St., Corfu, N.Y.
Flowers are gratefully declined. If you wish, please honor Rose with a donation to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY 14001. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.