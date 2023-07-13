Rose I. Wright
LE ROY — Rose I. Wright, age 85, of Randall Road, passed away early Wednesday morning (July 12, 2023) at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home.
She was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Lamendola Panepento.
Rose will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and dear friend, who always put her family and community first. She was a longtime employee of The Pavilion State Bank, where she was promoted and worked as the bank manager until her retirement. Rose was one of the actual organizers of the Oatka Festival and worked on the committee for ticket sales. She also had a deep love for animals and casino trips.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend of 65 years, Richard “Dick” Wright; daughter, Nancy Clark (William Harshbarger); sister, Mary Jane (Gary) Kiefer; sister-in-law, Mary Catherine (Earl) Thompson; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Marguerite (Frank) Lachnicht, Charles “Sonny” (Joanne) Panepento and Patricia (Donald) Bermingham; and son-in-law, Carl Clark.
Family and friends may call on Monday, July 17, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake St., Le Roy. Rose will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery following her mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Volunteers for Animals, 3841 W. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020 or the Alzheimer’s Assoc. of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Dr. -320, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Rose’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.