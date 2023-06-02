Rose Marie Jamalkowski

Rose Marie Loncz Jamalkowski, 84, passed away peacefully in her West Jordan, Utah, home, on May 31, 2023. She was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Joseph and Theodora Loncz. When she was a young girl, her family moved to nearby Batavia, N.Y., where she would spend most of her life. She attended Sacred Heart Parochial School, Batavia Junior High, and then graduated from Batavia High School in 1956. In her young adulthood, Rose worked in Rochester, N.Y., and enjoyed traveling the country and spending time with family and friends.
On April 1, 1967, she married Carl Jamalkowski. The two often laughed that it was just an April Fool’s joke. However, they stuck it out and raised two daughters and two sons. Rose was a homemaker extraordinaire. She loved caring for her husband and children. She was a woman with many talents. In the early years of their marriage, Rose and Carl ran a flea market booth on Sundays, where they dabbled in coin collecting, antiques, and the art of yard sale flipping. Always the supportive Mom, Rose helped all four of her children take on newspaper routes. The family proudly delivered The Batavia Daily News for about ten years. Rose also worked as a dental assistant, a school crossing guard, an elementary school lunch assistant, and a teacher’s aide. Throughout this time, she also served in many positions at church.
As empty-nesters, Rose and Carl enjoyed participating in the senior swim class at the YMCA and taking bus trips to concerts and plays. One of her favorite places to visit was Branson, Mo. On one occasion, she was serenaded by one of her idols, Bobby Vinton (aka the Polish Prince). The couple also enjoyed taking trips to visit family in Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Utah.
In 2010, they moved to West Jordan, Utah, to be closer to family. They enjoyed many activities at the West Jordan Senior Center. After Carl’s passing in 2014, Rose continued to enjoy senior swim, Bingo, and Bunco. Rose was known for her luck and rarely left a Bingo game empty handed. She also joined the choir at Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and participated in the WOW group (Women of the Worker). She was surprised to learn that she was a high soprano.
Rose loved to sing, to laugh, to cook, to shop, and mostly to be with her family. She was generous with her time, her talents, and her friendship. If you weren’t a friend of Rose’s, you just hadn’t met her yet. Now, she is being reunited with old friends and making new ones in heaven.
Rose is survived by her son, Eric Jamalkowski; daughter, Lora (George) Haines, daughter, Susan (Jason) Morgan; son, John (Laura) Jamalkowski; brother, Frank (Betty) Loncz; and grandchildren, Calvin (Lindsay) Kern, Mason Jamalkowski, Kelley (Riley) Peart, Em Morgan, Amy Morgan, Keygan (Miriam) Jamalkowski, Steph Morgan, Chloe (Yanger) Mendoza, Katelyn Haines, and Kyler Jamalkowski; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by husband, Carl Jamalkowski, father Joseph Loncz; and mother, Theodora Marciniak Loncz.
Services for Rose Jamalkowski will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT 84084.
Visitation at 10 a.m.
Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park for immediate family and invited guests.
In lieu of flowers, take a friend to lunch and remember Rose.