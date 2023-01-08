ALBION - Rose Marie Plummer, age 87, died Jan. 4, 2023 at the Medina Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born Aug. 11, 1935 in Boston Corners, N.Y., to the late Jesse and Helen (Butler) Salisbury Sr.
Rose raised her six sons on the family dairy farm in Waterport and in her later years, took care of local elderly people, cleaning and cooking for them. She enjoyed taking care of her horses, dogs, gardening and “soaking up that sun”.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Jesse Jr., Alex, and Irving.
Rose is survived by her sons, Carlton (Roxanne), Jeff (Michelle), Todd (John Koostra), Courtney (Lisa), Russell, Randall (Paige); grandchildren, Dylan, Evan (Melanie), Michael, Chase, Jasmine, Jocelyn, Alex, Peyton, Bailey (Austin) Stacey, Shelby; great-grandchildren, Jayden Plummer, Raelin Sochia, Jetson Stacey, sister, Helen “Sook” Paterson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose’s family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home, 21 West Ave., Albion, NY 14411 on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4-6 p.m., where her memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Interment will take place privately in Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Rose’s name may be made to Orleans Community Health Foundation.
To share a special memory of Rose, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.