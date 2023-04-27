Rose Marie Squires (Chmielowiec), 87, of Batavia passed away peacefully April 25, 2023 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Rose Marie was born to Anthony and Helen Argulski Chmielowiec. She is preceded in death by her parents; her companion, Douglas Bates, and his daughter, Cindy Miano; her sister, Genevieve (John) Waclawski, and brothers, Raymond (Helen) Chmielowiec and Jack (Irene) Chmielowiec; nieces, Jeanette (Steve) Bangs and Dolores Clark.
Rose was employed at Western Union for seventeen years and retired from National Fuel Gas after 25 years of service. She enjoyed her travels with Doug to the lower forty-eight states. She loved jigsaw puzzles, word search and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. Her greatest enjoyment was visiting her family and friends, always keeping up-to-date with their many activities.
Rose is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Chmielowiec; nieces and nephews, Patricia Merton, Jack (Patty) Chmielowiec, Robert (Pat) Chmielowiec, Ronald (Cathy) Chmielowiec, Donald (Cheryl) Chmielowiec, Carol (late Dennis) Wittman, Jerome (Marjorie) Waclawski, Barbara (Marlin) Oltman, Anthony (Kathie) Waclawski. Also survived by Doug’s children, Mark (Sue Ellan) Bates, Scott (Sue) Bates and their children. Several great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as cousins, also survive.
There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to join her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St., Batavia, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.