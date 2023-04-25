Rose Marie Squires Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rose Marie Squires, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 25, 2023) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.Arrangements are entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y. Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bdn Obituaries Obituaries