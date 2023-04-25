 Skip to main content
Rose Marie Squires

Rose Marie Squires, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 25, 2023) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y.

