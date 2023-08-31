Rose V. (Moscicki) Jacques, 90, of Batavia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 29, 2023 at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. She was born in Batavia on Dec. 2, 1932 to the late Bronislaus and Victoria (Twardowski) Moscicki. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Milton W. Jacques; her brothers, Alfred (Mary) Moscicki, Raymond (Dorothy) Moscicki, Joseph (Lillian) Moscicki, Edward (Esther) Moscicki and Henry (Rosalyn) Moscicki; her sisters, Genevieve (James) Walker, Irene Michalak, Antoinette (Leo) Feary and Gladys (Walter) Konieczka; infant grandson, John D. Hale Jr.
Rose was a 1950 graduate of Batavia High School. She took pride in being a homemaker for most of her life. She did work for short periods of time at Kodak, Kisiel Die Casting and at Batavia Downs in the Kiddy Stand”. She was a member of Ascension Parish, formerly Sacred Heart Church, her entire life. She waitressed with her dear sister, Genevieve “Bubbles”, for church hall functions, parties and weddings for many years. Rose was very proud of her Polish heritage, polka music and cooking Polish dishes. She enjoyed painting and making an assortment of crafts with her husband. She loved to be out in her yard gardening, tending to her beautiful flowers and playing bingo.
Mrs. Jacques is survived by her children, Robert (Barbara) Jacques, Donna (Lisa Blandi) Jacques, Cathy (Ritchie Tibbs) Jacques, Daniel (Victoria) Jacques and Victoria (Rob Geandreau) Jacques; grandchildren, Allyssia, Kimberly, Angela, Brandon, Megan and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Lucas, Rachel, Cameron, Brennan, Brayden, Dylan and Elynde; sisters-in-law, Mary Jacques Crothers, Shirley Picanso of Massachusetts; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the extraordinary staff at the New York State Veterans Home for the wonderful loving care Rose received in the short time she resided there. Their compassion and kindness will never be forgotten.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home, 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner Street, Batavia, NY 14020. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for distribution to local charities. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home, 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.