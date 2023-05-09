Roy M. Cipolla, age 79, of Perry, N.Y., formerly of Perry, passed away on Monday May 8, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 25, 1943, in Warsaw, N.Y., a son to the late Henry and Mary W. (Wisnieski) Cipolla.
Roy was a 1962 graduate of Perry Central High School, he worked in the construction field for 20 years with the Rochester Laborer’s Union -435 and later worked as a Highway Superintendent for 20 years before his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the New Testament Church in Perry. He loved to read and spend time with his family and especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived his wife, Cheryl L. (Stanley) Cipolla, who he married on June 25, 1966; 1 son, Tim (Kim) Cipolla of Perry; sister, Sharon Hoerle of Perry; brothe, Mike (Linda) Cipolla of Plant City, Fla., sisters-in-law, Karen (Wesley) Wolcott of Perry, Ann Stanley of Mt. Morris; brothers-in-law, Glenn (Beth) Stanley of California, Kenneth (Rita) Stanley of South Wales; 2 grandchildren, Michael (Nicole Grover) Cipolla, Lindsay (Anthony) Ricotta; 4 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Finnley, Aurora and Emersyn; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry, where services will follow at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Testament Church, 7080 Standpipe Road, Perry, NY 14530.
Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530.