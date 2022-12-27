It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rozella A. Smith, age 86, announces her passing on Dec. 23, 2022, at Premier Nursing Center, after a period of declining health.
Rozella was born on Aug. 18, 1936, to the late Samuel and Rose Penepento Rizzo in Batavia, N.Y.
Rozella is survived by her children, Susan and Brian of Batavia, and Sally Jo of Texas; and her brother, Samuel Rizzo of Le Roy, N.Y. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John Taggert of Batavia, Michael McMahon (Celesstia Valdez) of Texas, and Kelly Ermis (Sam) of Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Rosalie May, and Gabriel, also of Wisconsin; and several loved nieces and nephews.
Devoted to her family and loyal to her circle of friends, she loved to cook and was a wonderful baker (Mrs. Smith’s pies and cakes).
She is the wife of the late Ernest R. (Smitty), she was predeceased by her siblings, Leonard (wife Jennie) Rizzo, Joseph Rizzo, Mary Ann (husband Al) Cimetta, Phillip Rizzo, Irene Alfieri, and Roger Rizzo.
Services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Batavia.
Memorials may be made to the Office for the Aging Alzheimer’s/Dementia Services, 2 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
Please leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com
Arrangements were entrusted to H. E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.