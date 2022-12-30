Celebration of life for 89-year-old proud Army veteran, Rudolph A. Bosse, Sr., who passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2022.
Rudy is predeceased by many brothers and sister.
Rudy lived an active life with his family and was hardworking. He enjoyed family, farming, hunting, baseball, bowling, swimming, music (mostly polkas) and playing the accordion. He was well-loved and respected by many. A good husband and respected father. Rudy retired from Buffalo Crushed Stone.
Rudy is survived by his loving and caring wife, Patricia A. Bosse (Lorka); their seven children, Catherine Bosse (Ken), Rudolph (Judy) Bosse, Jr., Patricia (Norm) Humel, Anthony (Donna) Bosse, Thomas (Georgine) Bosse, Jennifer Bosse (Paul) and Christopher Bosse (Tina); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, George Bosse and William Bosse; and sister, Barb Beal. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends may call Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, N.Y. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, from the mortuary at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the Western New York National Cemetery.