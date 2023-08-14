Sandra Gail Rodon entered into eternal rest on Aug. 5, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Patricia Stewart.
Sandie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Scott Rodon; five beautiful children, Amanda, Brittney, Stevie, Tyler and Caitlin; three sisters and one brother; and 12 beautiful grandchildren that she loved more than life.
At Sandie’s request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society 101 John James Audubon Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14228. Arrangements are being completed by H.E. Turner & Co Funeral Home, Batavia, N.Y. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.