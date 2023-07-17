Sara Jane “Sally” VanArsdale Bliss, 77, of Castile passed away on Friday, July 14 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1946 in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter to the late William Gouinlock and Georgianna (White) VanArsdale.
Sally was a graduate of Letchworth Central High School. She attended The University of Buffalo and Cornell University as an undergraduate and did her post-graduate work at SUNY Geneseo and The Eastman School of Music, receiving a Master’s Degree in vocal performance. In her Eastman years, her version of the “Queen of the Night” aria was very strong. She founded an a capella group, Collage, which she sang in with her daughter for many years, and was always active in the local music scene, working on local shows and with local kids.
She owned and operated Elitsac Inc. in Castile with her late husband, where she took the helm after his untimely passing in 1994.
Sally was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Castile where she was on the Board of Elders, Perry Rotary Club where she was past President, WNY Retail Lumberman’s Association where she was past President, The Arts Council of Wyoming County where she was on the Board of Directors, Castile Community Club and Perry Garden Club.
Sally was a renaissance Woman, and had a great appreciation for music and art, which she shared with her family. She loved music, playing the piano, and creating paintings and sculptures. Sally loved to work in her gardens and play bridge with her mother and friends. She was an accomplished Lightning class sailor as a young woman and would fly the Spinnaker in any weather. She enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, and brisk walks. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends and was always genuinely concerned with their well-being.
Sally is survived by her children: Barbara Jane (William) Bliss of Rochester, William Robert (Pamela) Bliss of Castile and Jeffrey VanArsdale (Sarah) Bliss of Charlotte, N.C.; brother: George Davis “Dave” (Elizabeth Osta) VanArsdale of Fairport; seven grandchildren: Moriah (Jonathan) Bliss, Alexander and Julian Powell, Emily, Bradley, Jane and Douglas Bliss; two great grandchildren: Gabriel and Elia Castillo, niece: Lisa (Sarah) VanArsdale, nephew: Michael (Jennifer) VanArsdale, along with many beloved relatives from the VanArsdale and Bliss families as well as the Gouinlock Clan.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Douglas Franklin Bliss who passed away in 1994.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at the United Church of Christ 4 Washington St. in Castile, followed by a Celebration of Sally’s life at the family home on 32 N. Main St. in Castile
Sally will be laid to rest in East Koy Cemetery in Pike
(In lieu of flowers) Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Rotary Club P.O. Box 103 Perry, NY 14530 or to the Wyoming County Arts Council 31 S. Main St. Perry, NY 14530.
For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry NY 14530