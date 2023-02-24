WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Sara Reyn Marley, 94, was born Dec. 13, 1928 in Buffalo, N.Y. A resident of Buffalo until she moved to Attica, N.Y., in December of 1945. She was a graduate of Attica Central High School in 1947. She was married in 1949 to Walter Marley, who preceded her in death in 2013. They had three children, Kathleen Marley of Idaho, Gregory (Patricia), deceased, and Carl (Shirley Crothers-Marley) of Friendship, Ohio; also a step-grandchild, Shondale.
Sara was active in her church, PTA, a 4-H leader for 15 years, served on the Wyoming Co. Agri. Comm., Wyoming Co. Holstein Club, the Attica Central School Board. She and husband, Walter, owned and operated Half-Way Farm and was noted for their Holstein cattle and quality eggs. After farming for 28 years in NY State, they sold the farm and moved to Virginia, where they managed farms/estates for doctors and lawyers for 15 years. They became involved with the Angus Breed of cattle, North Country Cheviot sheep and the American Iris Society. Sara was the national Secretary for 4 years and received their Distinguished Service Medal in 2003, upon retiring. Sara has been a member of the Wheelersburg and Double Delight Garden Clubs since moving to Ohio.
She loved to sing and was a member of church choirs/chorals for over 60 years. Most recently with the Wheelersburg Methodist Church and Shawnee State Community Choir during the inauguration celebration of Gov. Ted Strickland in January of 2007. Sara was an accomplished gardener, seamstress, needle crafter and quilter. She crocheted over 100 afghans for Project Linus since living in Ohio. She was also an avid Reader.
Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at D.W. Swick Funeral Home (Wolfe-Nelson Chapel) in Sciotoville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at DWSwickFuneralHome.com.