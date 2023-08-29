Shae A. Ebner, age 28, of Rochester, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Austin, Pa.
He was born on March 16, 1995 in Warsaw, NY a son to Dawn M. (Herbert) Ebner and John C. Ebner.
Shae was a 2013 graduate of Letchworth Central High School. He attended Keuka College and transferred to Finger Lake Community College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Music, and Sound Engineering.
He was employed by Iatse 25 Union in Rochester, where he worked as a Stage Hand Rigger. Shae was a drummer in several local bands, The Domino King Band, Herbal Tonic and Faukai. He had a great love for music, a passion for living everyday to the fullest. He was known for his hugs, infectious smile and having the kindest soul. He enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, hiking, bike riding and cooking. His favorite things in life were his family, friends, music and the love of his nephew Colter.
He is survived by his parents, Dawn M. (Jeff White) Ebner and John C. Ebner, both of Silver Springs; sister, Alexsis (Colin Cornish) Ebner of Silver Springs; stepsister, Nicoel Rhinehart of Silver Springs; former girlfriend, Brittany Wood of Rochester; grandparents, Rose (Jim) Spencer of Castile; aunt, Marie Herbert of Perry; nephew, Colter Cornish; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by an uncle, Edward Herbert.
Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, 98 North Main St. in Perry, where services will follow at 2 p.m. A celebration of Shae’s life and music will follow after the services at the Silver Springs Village Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to set up a scholarship in memory of Shae to be distributed to a senior at Letchworth Central School.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530.