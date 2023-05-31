LE ROY — Sharon R. Royce, 73, of Britt Road, passed away early Tuesday evening (May 30, 2023) at Crossroads House in Batavia surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 10, 1950 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Raymond and Arlene Garrow Mancuso.
Sharon will be remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren and holiday gatherings. She was a lifetime member of the Le Roy Moose and enjoyed casino trips with family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Tom; children, Roxanne Coniber, Jason (Missy) Coniber, Brian (Becky) Coniber and Toni Jo Royce; grandchildren, Zachary Bieber, McKenna Coniber, Hailey Coniber, Lindsey Coniber (Dillon Beehler) and Madison Coniber; sisters, Debbie (Vern) Falcone and Laura (Dean) McClurg; nieces and nephews, Jenna (Matt) Brooks, Kristin Falcone, Michael (Paula) McClurg; great-nieces and nephews, Aiden McClurg, Brenna McClurg and Baby Brooks; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul (Karen) Royce and Cheryl Royce and their children, Bryant Thompson, Lauren Royce and Erin Royce, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, June 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy. Interment in St. Francis Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, N.Y. 14021 www.crossroadshouse.com/donate
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Sharon’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.