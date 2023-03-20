Sharon R. Wozniak (nee Kell) of Darien Center, N.Y., passed away March 14, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Martin Wozniak; dear mother of Michael (Susan Driver), David (Lisa) and Mark (Coreen) Wozniak; grandmother of Jenna (Phil) Casper, Jake, Becca and Emily Wozniak; sister of Joan Manhardt, Nancy Devantier and the late Jackie Parker. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, N.Y., Monday, March 20, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Darien Center, N.Y., Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. (Please assemble at church). Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.
