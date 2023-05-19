Sidney Richard London, age 78, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Dick was born on Oct. 15, 1944, to the late Charles and Ellen Gibson London of Waterport. He was a graduate of Albion Central School.
A born salesman, Dick began his career immediately after high school working for A&P Grocery, as a produce broker. Over the years, he owned his own business and worked with and for various farmers in the area.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, was a member of the Carlton Fire Department and a member of the First Baptist Church in Batavia. He sold Christmas trees for many years and always wanted to play Santa.
Dick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wende Hall London; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son, Todd London; grandson, Travis and great-grandson, Ace; granddaughter, Morgan (Brad); and great-grandchildren, Sailer, Remi and Tallulah; son, Dean (Martha) London; grandson, Andrew (Katie); and great-grandchildren, Charming and Finn; daughter, Nicole (Dustin) DeCarlo; grandsons, Dominic (Maddie) and Matthew (Cate) and great-granddaughter, Halina; daughter, Melanee London; grandson, Cooper; granddaughters, Piper and Bella. Dick is also survived by his brother, F. Jerry (Monica) London; sister, Veda (Robert) VerCruysee; and brother of the late Charles (Ann) London; and many, many nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Athletic Club, 536 Moore Street, Albion, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 306 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.