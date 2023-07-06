Stefan J. Stockton, 88, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023.
Born to the late Burton and Britta (Bird) Stockton on April 22, 1935, Stef was a life-long Batavia resident.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith Rose Stockton, their three daughters; Stefanie Stockton-Kobos, Kimberly (Carl) Pepe and Melody (Mike) Cole, along with 6 grandchildren; Valerie (Isaac) Hartunen, Andrew Dardaris, Christina McCartney, Grace Pepe, and Caiden and Conner Stockton-Kobos. Also survived by brother-in-law, Fred Hyde, Mark (Liz) Hoover and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister, Sedra Hyde.
Stef’s family was his first love and he enjoyed playing games and spending time with family. He also had numerous beloved family pets over the years and he could often be seen walking his dog throughout town. He was a die-hard Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed family picnics, bowling and in his retirement, trips to Batavia Downs. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked for UPS for 30 years.
There are no prior calling hours and services will be held privately. Stef will be laid to rest in Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers For Animals, PO Box 1621, Batavia, NY 14021 www.vol4animals.org/donations.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements for Stefan were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585)343-8868.