Stephan A. Reisdorf, 74, of Pavilion, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Premier Genesee in Batavia. He was born on Feb. 21, 1948, in Batavia, to the late Aloysius J. Reisdorf and Florence B. (nee George). In addition to his parents, Stephan was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth J. Reisdorf.
Stephan was an employee of George’s Dairy, the family business from age 14 until it closed then worked for Plattens Agricultural Service, Buckleys, and Carolina Eastern Crockers for many years. He was an agricultural consultant and sales person, loved the outdoors, competitive shooting, and traveling in Puerto Rico, the islands and cities in the south.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna M. Flood (James D.) of Clarence, Mary Ann Sandgarten (Michael) of Lago Vista, Texas; and sisters-in-law, Leslie (Jeffrey) Hutchinson of Canandaigua and Cindy Barnowski of Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 1 p.m. Funeral Service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Funeral Home. Stephan will be laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Elba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lollypop Farm, www.lollypop.org. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 W. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.