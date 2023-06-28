PAVILION — Stuart L. “Duffy” Jinks, age 77, of Kendall Road, Pavilion, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Duffy was born in Warsaw, July 12, 1945, a son of the late Clayton and Frances LeFevre Jinks. He attended Pavilion Central School and went on to work as a machinist for LeRoy Industries for over 30 years before retiring in 2000. Duffy loved animals and enjoyed both hunting big game and fishing. He was a longtime member of the York Sportsman’s Club. Duffy really wanted to be an old-fashioned cowboy. He enjoyed the freedom of riding his Harley and even made a few trips to Sturgis and numerous hunting trips out West. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
Duffy was preceded in death by his brother, John Jinks; and a sister, Janice Lee.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Carlotta A. Rudgers Jinks of Pavilion; a son, Brent S. Jinks of Pavilion; a brother, Jay (Joan) Jinks of Tennessee; a sister in-law, Marla Laney of Leicester; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends of Duffy Jinks may call on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. A memorial service will follow the calling at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Karen Woodworth of the Pavilion Methodist Church as officiant. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send gifts, cards or to plant a tree in Duffy’s name. Memorial contributions are requested to the York Sportsman’s Club at 2883 Craig Road Piffard, NY 14533.