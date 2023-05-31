STAFFORD — Susan J. Call, age 77, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Wayland, N.Y., to James and Elizabeth (Wright) Covey.
She was a 1963 graduate from Oakfield High School. She always wanted to become a nurse and she finally realized that dream, after raising her family. She retired from the NYS Veterans Home in 2012, where she was a well-respected and loved RN Unit Manager.
Throughout the years, Susan enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, bird watching, sewing, reading and shooting. She was a champion metallic silhouette shooter and won several awards.
In retirement, Susan and Gary enjoyed spending winters on the coast of Port Aransas, Texas, and also in Avon Park, Fla., where they would enjoy afternoon toddy time with fellow campers.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary; her son, Frank (Melissa) and daughter, Christine (Scott); grandsons, Frankie, Anthony, Ethan and Mason; sisters, Judy Figliulo and Patricia (Rob) Bak and brother, Larry (Paula) Covey; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Covey; siblings, Diane Lang and Michael Covey.
At the family’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, we know that Susan would ask that everyone remember the fond memories that you shared.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Susan’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.