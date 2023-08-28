BATAVIA — Susan Vaccaro, 62, of Batavia, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at her home.
Susan was born Saturday, Oct. 22, 1960 in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of the late John Paul Ianni Sr. and Philomena (Colarusso) Ianni.
Susan graduated from Bishop McMahon in 1978. She married the love of her life, James R. Vaccaro on Aug. 16, 2003 at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy. She worked as an administrative assistant for Person Centered Services in Batavia, N.Y.
She enjoyed exploring thrift stores, decorating, and loved cooking and baking for her friends and family.
Susan is survived by her husband, James; her siblings John Jr. (Joanne) Ianni, Richard (Lia) Ianni, Cynthia (Louis) Horvath, and Paul (Lynn) Ianni; step daughters Amanda (Ben) Pearce, Jaclyn Vaccaro (Matt LoBuglio), grandson Edward Pearce, and her nieces, nephews and friends.
In death, Susan is reunited with her parents, John and Philomena Ianni and her godfather John Colarusso.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.E. Turner Funeral Home, Batavia. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave. Buffalo, NY 14211.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, PO Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215.
