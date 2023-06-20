On June 16, 2023, Suzanne VanBuren peacefully passed from her earthly home in Forest, Va., into the arms of her loving Savior in heaven. She was born June 12, 1940 to Ralph and Dorothy (Searls) Kelsey in East Pembroke, N.Y. She graduated from Corfu High School and worked at the Thruway Restaurant and did some secretarial work before she married her loving husband, Roger VanBuren, on May 7, 1960. The Lord blessed them with two children whom they loved and raised faithfully in the Lord. They resided in Silver Springs, N.Y., until 2011 when they moved to Forest, Va., to be near their daughter and family. Suzanne was a faithful member to Dale Baptist Church for many years as a Sunday School teacher and then as church secretary in her older years.
She fought various physical ailments during her earthly journey and was so tenderly cared for each day by her loving husband for 63 years! Their marriage was such a bright example of love and commitment to the Lord and to each other!
Her smile and concern for others was so evident! Her favorite activity was praying for and sending cards to her beloved family and friends. She will be greatly missed!
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Roy Capwell; and her daughter-in-law, Kimberly VanBuren.
She is survived by her dear husband, Roger VanBuren; 4 siblings, Joanne (Harold) Hay, Diane (Clarence) Little, Ralph Jr. (Elizabeth) Kelsey. and Christine (Toby) Farrell; 2 children, Karen (Barry) Gray of Lynchburg, Va., and Kevin VanBuren of Marion, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Heather (Eugene) Sommers, Katie (Michael) Egan, Amber (Andrew) Garcia, Curtis (Elizabeth) Gray, Emily (Greg) Watson, Laurie (Cody) Wakefield, Christy (Nathan) VanVleck, Justin (Brianna) Gray, Tiffany (Justin) DeWald, Lezley (Luke) Stacey. Her 16th great-grandchild was born just 8 hours after she passed away. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.
A Bible verse that meant a lot to her was Psalm 40:2 “He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock and established my goings.” She believed Jesus had died to save her from the pit of sin and darkness of this world and that He has power over death by His glorious resurrection. He was her daily Rock. She loved Psalm 23 and its description of her dear Shepherd. Surely goodness and mercy has followed her and she now dwells in the house of the Lord forever.
Graveside service for all to follow at the Dale Cemetery, Dale, N.Y., Saturday at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Dale Baptist Church.
