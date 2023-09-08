Terence “Terry” Shearn
Terence “Terry” Shearn, longtime resident of Batavia, died suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 3, shortly before his 88th birthday. He was the health teacher and coached football, baseball, and swimming at Batavia High School and later the founder and owner of Adventure Calls whitewater rafting company. He was also host of a TV show “Outdoors” on WXXI-TV in Rochester.
He lived a full life and died quickly, painlessly, and without regrets. He was an ex-Marine, pitched in the Phillies farm system, and was avid skier. He was a member of the US Ski Writers’ Association, with articles in publications, local and national.
He is survived by his sons, Mike (Danni) and Pete (Joanne), both BHS graduates, as well as Heather Bradley, his companion of 10 years. He had three grandchildren: Nick, Kendall, and Connor.
The motto of Adventure Calls was “Adventure Calls, and I answer”. Answer he did.
No services are planned.