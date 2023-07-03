Teresa (Fix) Lawrence, 69, of Batavia, N.Y., passed away, peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born Sept. 2, 1953. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Joseph R. Lawrence, her parents, Edward E. and Ursula (Horgan) Fix, and her father-in-law Robert E. Lawrence.
Teresa is survived by her loving children, Marie (Shawn) Bigsby, John (Carrie) Lawrence, Catherine Lawrence (Ronald Schramm), & Elizabeth (Nicholas) Grasso, and adoring grandchildren, Emma, Brock, & Ryan Bigsby, Sophia and Jack Lawrence, and Gia and Joseph Grasso. Teresa is also survived by her mother-in-law, Frances (Radley) Lawrence, her siblings, John (Corinne) Fix, James (Christine) Fix, and Marie (Randall) Smith, her in-laws William (Margaret) Lawrence, Nancy (Richard) Hale, Robert (Diane) Lawrence, JoAnn (Steven) Hyde, and several nieces and nephews.
Teresa was a caring mother and grandmother. She always enjoyed watching her grandchildren and telling others about them. Teresa spent many summers vacationing at Black Lake, Oneida Lake, and Horseshoe Lake with her family.
Teresa worked as an LPN for the VA hospital in Batavia. She loved taking care of all of her patients. She also babysat for many families in her home while her children were growing up. She cared for those children like they were her own.
Teresa will be missed by family and friends alike. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a positive attitude.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, July 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Resurrection Parish (St. Mary’s Church) 18 Ellicott St. Batavia, NY 14020. A 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester 333 Westmoreland Drive Rochester, NY 14620. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.