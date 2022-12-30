Terry A. Blackmon, age 68, of Orange Park, Fla., formerly of Warsaw, N.Y., passed away Dec. 20, 2022. He was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Warsaw, N.Y., son of the late Shirley and Minnie (Ferris) Blackmon.
Surviving are his wife, Karen (Heubusch) Blackmon; his children, Terri (Russell) Scharet, Danl Donovan, and Danielle Ward; his 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois (Ron) McAllister, Michael (Kathy) Blackmon, Dee Dee (Roger Howe) Blackmon; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Debby) Blackmon.
Terry enjoyed days of hunting and fishing, most of all he enjoyed time with his family. He took great pride in his family and gave his love unconditionally.
At his request, there will be no services; memorials may be made to the family.