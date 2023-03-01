CORFU – Terry L. Smith, 67, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Buffalo General Hospital.
He was born May 14, 1955, in Batavia, son of the late Reuben “Bud” and Mary Smith.
Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, NASCAR and the Buffalo Bills. Some of his fondest memories were of spending time with family and friends at Muskellunge Lake and having a cold one with his buddies at Dadio’s and Log Cabin.
He will be forever loved and missed by his children, Jeremy, Jennifer (Mike McDonald) and Bradley (Kolleen Cassidy); the mother of his children, Peggy Smith; his granddaughter, Mary McDonald; his longtime companion, Cindi Cummings and her son, Eric; his brothers, Lawrence and James (late Sandra); nieces; nephews; dear friends; and his cat, Felix.
Family and friends may call Saturday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary Inc., 4 East Main St., Corfu, NY. Burial in Evergreen Hill Cemetery will be at a later date.