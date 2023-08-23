Terry Robert Slane, aged 74, of Mayhill, N.M., went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 10, 2023. Terry was born on Aug. 11, 1948, in Warsaw, N.Y., to Jackson and Georgia (Milligan) Slane. On Oct. 7, 1989, he married the love of his life, Marsha, and through their love of each other, they were able to bring two families together into one.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Jackson; his mother, Georgia; and his grandson, Christopher Blake, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha of the family home and their children, Shelly Gately (Robert) of Byron, N.Y., Jennifer Blake (Christopher) of Byron, N.Y., Jason Slane (Mary) of Amarillo, Texas, Christina Gray (Jeremy) of Dansville, N.Y., and Richard Washburn (Chasity) of Wayland, N.Y.; his sisters, Kathy Collins (Roger), Janet Edwards (Ron), Sandy Lichti (Daryl); and brother, Jackson Slane. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and loved ones.
Terry had a lifelong passion for the outdoors and was raised on the family farm near Pavilion, N.Y. He graduated from Pavilion High School with the class of 1967. In 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served the United States of America for four years, ending his career as a Sergeant. Upon returning to the Le Roy area, he worked at Leroy Machine, retiring in 1991 as a quality control inspector.
In 1979, he became a friend of Bill W. A walk of life he continued to his death, during this time he helped and guided countless people thru their addictions with selfless servitude. After retirement, he (wife and youngest son) moved to Southern New Mexico where they became active in the community, and he continued to pursue his passion for the outdoors.
In 1994, he became a volunteer caretaker of a local Presbyterian church camp catering to the service of the Lord. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alamogordo, New Mexico where he served as an elder. Terry will be missed by all who knew him for his easy smile, his story telling and his infectious laugh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Terry R. Slane. Having been a cancer survivor himself, he had a deep passion for those affected by the disease, especially children.
The Memorial Service for Terry Slane will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Covington United Presbyterian Church at 1701 Craig Rd. in Pavilion with a luncheon to follow.
The Slane family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.