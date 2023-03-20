Thelma I. Schwab, 100, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday (March 16, 2023) at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Batavia, a daughter of the late George and Hattie Williams Wagner.
Thelma was employed by Eastman Kodak prior to her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and produced several blankets and towels for family and friends. She enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels, watching soap operas during the day and Family Feud and Jeopardy in the evening time. Listening to music, playing solitaire and sudoku on her iPad was also a favorite hobby for her. She was greatly loved by her family and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is predeceased by her husband, Loren Schwab; son, Clayton Schwab; daughter, Kathleen Sparks; siblings, John Wagner, Frank Wagner, George Wagner, Gladys Walker and Nellie Lambein.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Morgan of Batavia; grandchildren, Kimberly Lawrence, Koren Spaulding, Kristen LaClair and Tammy Battaia. Also survived by several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to share in a Memorial Service on Tuesday (March 21), 10 a.m. at Ascension Parish (corner of Swan Street and Sumner Street) in Batavia.
She will be laid to rest in North Byron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future distributions to various charities. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY, Ronald Konieczny II, Director.