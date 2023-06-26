PAVILION — Thelma J. Radley, 78, of Transit Road, Pavilion passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Hildebrandt Hospice Center in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was born in Nunda, N.Y., a daughter of the late Leo and Jane Ward Powell. A 1961 graduate of Nunda Central School, Thelma worked as the custodian for her church, Pavilion Baptist. A generous lady with a strong will to live, Thelma loved her family dearly. She may have been quiet, but she was determined. When she wasn’t spending time with family and friends, Thelma enjoyed classic movies and loved old time country music.
Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon Radley on Nov. 2, 2015.
Survivors include three daughters; Tammy (Steve) Denochick of Nunda, Kimberly (Darrin) Bailey of Medina, Tracy Radley of Batavia, a son, Jim (Brandy Cobb) Mead Jr. of Pavilion, a stepson, Raymond Radley of East Bethany, a stepdaughter, Dawn Radley of Warsaw, a brother, Ron Powell of Nunda, two sisters, Linda (Bob) Craft of Nunda, Brenda (Rick) Baker of West Seneca, 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Thelma J. Radley may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569. A memorial service will follow the calling beginning at 11 a.m. with Reverend Kenneth Miller of Pavilion Baptist as officiant. Burial will follow in the Pavilion Cemetery, Pavilion New York. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts or to plant a tree in Thelma’s name. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hildebrandt Hospice at lifetimecare.org/donate or mail to 330 Monroe Ave. Suite 400 Rochester, NY 14607.