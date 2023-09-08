Theresa Ann Parker (née Wisniewski)

Theresa Parker, 60, of Cabot, AR, formerly of Warsaw, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home after a lengthy illness.
Theresa was born Sept. 8, 1962, in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Patricia (Kajdasz) and (late) Chester Wisniewski. In her passing, Theresa is reunited with her father, along with both her maternal and paternal grandparents and her cousin Paul Wisniewski.
Theresa grew up in Akron and studied accounting at Genesee Community College. She ran her own greenhouse business in Warsaw, worked at the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, and loved helping others. With her husband, Paul, of 42 years, they also ran a barbeque catering business. Theresa always valued spending time with her husband and son, gardening, and especially being out in the country with family and friends.
Theresa is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Parker of Cabot, AR; her son, Jonathan (Lauren Foley) Parker of Cabot, AR; her mother, Patricia Wisniewski of Batavia, NY; her sisters, Donna (Doug) Van Slyke of Byron, NY; Cheryl (David) Adams of Greensburg, PA; and Patricia (David) Kingzett of Windsor, OH; and her two granddaughters, Allison and Madeline Parker of Cabot, AR; along with several aunts and uncles, a nephew, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/wny?form=alz_donate or to the American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/ways-to-give/donations