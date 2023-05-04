Thomas E. Easterbrook, 84 of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of Alabama, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born April 12, 1939, in Buffalo, to the late Francis and Brevidene (Biedient) Easterbrook. He is preceded in death by his brother, Clare Easterbrook.
Tom was a proud United States Army Veteran and Operating Engineer for Local 17 Union for 42 years, 6 months and 3 days. He was a well-known quarter horseman. Tom worked construction for 42 years and loved camping after retirement.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Fay (Balzer) Easterbrook of Florida; sons, Bret (Denise Colby) Easterbrook of Batavia, Tim (Shelly) Easterbrook of WI, Tod (Kas) Paton of New Hampshire; sister, Roseann Pulvino; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. An 11 a.m. Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Alabama Cemetery, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.