OAKFIELD — Thomas Graney, 56, of Oakfield passed away on Monday April 10, 2023.
Tom was a long time resident of the Arc GLOW, South Main St. residential home in Oakfield, N.Y.
He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed his days at the Arc GLOW day habilitation center. He will be lovingly remembered for his ability to cheer up his friends and caregivers when they needed it most, his attention-seeking antics in the home and for being a good friend.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Anne Graney; and sister Anne Graney.
He is survived by his father, Charles F. Graney and stepmother, Clarice Parrag Graney; siblings, Ted (Jill) Graney, Molly (Michael) George, Becky (Brendan) Harris and Frederick (Jamie) Graney; step-siblings, Christopher (Andrea) Parrag and Ian (Tanya) Parrag; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Tom is also survived by loving friends, caregivers and housemates at the Arc GLOW residential home on South Main in Oakfield and the Day Habilitation Center in Elba.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arc GLOW, 64 Walnut Street, Batavia, NY 14020 to support the Mary Anne Graney Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements for Tom were entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street in Batavia. To leave a message of condolence for Tom’s family, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.