Thomas J. Clark
Thomas J. Clark, 82, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away at his home Sunday morning, Jan. 22, after a long illness.
Tom, born on March 7, 1940, was from Stafford, N.Y., where he grew up on the Clark family farm with his parents, Edward and Grace, and his sisters, Julia, Martha and Mary. Tom attended Notre Dame High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
Tom attended John Carroll University and was a member of the Marine ROTC. He served for 6 years. After college, he worked for Niagara Mohawk as a lineman and then began a 41-year career with the railroad as an electronics technician with the signal department. He retired from CSX in 2002.
Tom married Peggy on Oct. 22, 1966. They were married for 56 years. They raised their three children, Mark, Colleen, and Kevin, in Stafford next door to Tom’s childhood home.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors, was a trap shooter and an avid hunter. His enjoyment of the outdoors was only surpassed by his love for his family. His support and sense of humor will be remembered and cherished by his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy (Margaret Wickens); his children, Mark Clark of Niskayuna, N.Y., Colleen Clark-Apelanz (Ildefonso) of Nassau, N.Y., and Kevin Clark (Pariss) of Bradenton, Fla.; his sisters, Julia Weideman of Orchard Park, N.Y., and Mary Moses of Whitesett, N.C.; his grandchildren, Tina Collins (Jeff), Michael Pace, Jack and Mia Clark, Emily and Abigail Clark, Ildecito Apelanz; his 4 step great-grandchildren, Aidan, Avery, Anna and Aubren Collins and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Grace Kenna Clark; his sister, Martha Clark; and his great-grandson, Emmett Collins.
Donations may be made in memory of Thomas Clark and sent to Tidewell Foundation, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239; or Notre Dame High School, 73 Union Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Brown and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremator, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Calling hours will be from 10–11 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in New York.