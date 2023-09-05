BATAVIA — Thomas L. Russell, 78, of Francis Road, passed away Saturday evening (Sept. 2) at Strong Memorial Hospital in the loving presence of his family.
He was born Nov. 11, 1944 in Buffalo, a son of the late Lester & Dorothy Hyde Russell.
Tom will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle, who loved, cared for and doted on his family with every fiber of his being. His humor brought a smile to anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn and gardening with his wife, helping out with whatever was needed at his daughter’s dance studio, shopping, spending time with his grandchildren, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Nadine Waite Russell; children, Thomas M. Russell and Kristin (Chad) Alquist; grandchildren, Devin Tyczka, Drake Tyczka, Gunnar Alquist, Tanner Alquist, Addison Alquist; siblings, Bev (late Patrick) Mooney, Judith (late Maurice) Atkins, Bruce (late Cheryl) Russell, Patricia (James) Ehmann, Edward (Pamela) Russell; along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at West Bethany Baptist Church, 10333 West Bethany Rd., East Bethany with a service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, New York 14021 or to West Bethany Baptist Church, 10333 West Bethany Road, East Bethany, New York 14054. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.